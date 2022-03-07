Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan due to star in 'I Am Legend 2'









The sequel that nobody wanted, or even knew was on the cards, has been announced in I Am Legend 2, the follow-up to the 2007 science fiction film starring Will Smith. Playing the loneliest man in New York City, the well-known blockbuster followed a plague that kills off the majority of humanity, leaving Smith’s Robert Neville alone in the city to find a cure.

Buddying up with Will Smith for the sequel is Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, with the pair also serving as producers for the new film.

With the original film ending with a rather open conclusion, there is certainly room for a new film in the surprising series, though there are no potential plot details as of yet, the script will be penned by the screenwriter of the original film, Akiva Goldsman.

Having written I Am Legend alongside the Best Picture winner A Beautiful Mind and the notorious superhero flop Batman & Robin, there’s truly no telling of the quality of the upcoming movie.

Both Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are currently enjoying fruitful careers, with the former being recently nominated for Best Actor at the 2022 Oscars for his performance in the biopic King Richard. Jordan on the other hand appeared in A Journal for Jordan in 2021 with Chanté Adams, and also has Creed III on the cards for late 2022 which he is directing and starring in.

News of the latest I Am Legend sequel was joined by an Instagram post by Will Smith that seemed to show some early concept art for the film, appearing alongside a frenetic caption from the actor, reading: “This gonna be fire!!!!”.