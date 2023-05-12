Will Poulter was once mistaken for Sid from ‘Toy Story’









The British actor and star of the brand new Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Will Poulter, has revealed that he was once mistaken for the Toy Story villain Sid on a trip to Los Angeles.

Speaking in an interview with GQ, the actor revealed: “A guy at a urinal in LA last week turned to me and said, ‘You’re in Toy Story, right?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that was animated.’ I don’t want to be rude. I also appreciate there’s a meme going round of me—I dressed up as Sid from Toy Story for anti-bullying week. So arguably I haven’t helped my case. But [Toy Story came out in] 1995. I was two. And they weren’t doing it through live action”.

Fans have long compared Poulter to the animated character, especially after the actor gained an increasing amount of attention online following beloved roles in 2013’s We’re the Millers, 2014’s The Maze Runner, and his most recent appearance in the Marvel superhero universe.

Poulter stars as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, appearing beside the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista.