Margot Robbie reportedly offered Marvel role









A rumour has surfaced that Australian actor Margot Robbie is to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a new movie. According to The Direct, press contact Daniel Richtman has leaked the news that the Wolf of Wall Street star has landed the role of Sue Storm, also known as Invisible Woman, in the forthcoming Fantastic Four movie.

At present, it hasn’t been confirmed that Robbie has been cast in the 2025 reboot of the classic franchise. She reportedly still has the option to walk away from the offer. Other actors under consideration for the Sue Storm role include Mila Kunis, Jodie Comer and Allison Williams.

The project looks to become a star-studded blockbuster, with Adam Driver allegedly in talks to take on the role of Reed Richards, whose alias is Mr Fantastic. Richtman also previously reported that Marvel offered the role of Johnny Storm – superhero alias Human Torch – to Paul Mescal. No further news has been released on this rumour, however.

Fantastic Four is slated for release on February 14th, 2025. We have a long wait until then, so let’s recap on Tim Story’s 2005 instalment of Fantastic Four, starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis.