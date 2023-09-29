Will Joseph Cook shares new song ‘Born to Lose’









British indie rocker Will Joseph Cook has shared his latest single, ‘Born to Lose’.

The latest preview of Cook’s upcoming EP Novella, ‘Born to Lose’ takes a hard look at how being reared in modern society is damn near impossible. Biting and bitterly sarcastic, Born to Lose’ takes aim at the money-grubbing ladder climbers who wind up in the same place as everyone else. Don’t let the easy groove, fast-paced drum shuffle and whistle additions fool you: ‘Born to Lose’ is pretty weighty.

“Being a young person in society right now feels like losing,” Cook shares in a statement. “I wrote ‘Born to Lose’ thinking about how making a name for yourself online somehow feels like one of the very few way to lift yourself out of the exploitative low-paid work most of us end up doing. Yet, even winning at that game can feel like losing as so many people who get famous can experience a life of haters and derealisation.”

“The song is giving a voice to the frustration you feel from not seeing a future of fairness or contentment ahead,” Cook adds. “So it definitely is a bit nihilistic lol. That said, it definitely pushes back at that negativity with a lot of hopeful lines in it too.”

‘Born to Lose’ also comes with its own captivating new visualiser. “Directed by long-term visual collaborator Bertie Gilbert and choreographed by one of London’s most promising dancers Laurie Case, the ‘Born to Lose’ video follows a group of young people uniting for a game of football after a rough day,” Cook shares.

“However, the group turns their back on the match, instead breaking into cathartic dance,” he says. “Sometimes the only way to win is by not playing at all, so the video is a metaphor for breaking away from society’s outdated expectations of what you should do with your life.”

Listen to ‘Born to Lose’ below.