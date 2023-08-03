Will Joseph Cook announces new EP ‘Novella’









Emerging indie star Will Joseph Cook recently shared details about his upcoming EP, Novella, which is due for release on Friday, October 13th. In addition, he has also released a new track, ‘Punchin”, under the Bad Hotel and The Vertex labels.

Discussing the concept behind ‘Punchin”, Cook said: “‘Punchin” is this flirty bop about being most attracted to each other’s less conventional traits. In England, if someone is ‘punchin’ they’re dating someone who others might consider to be out of their league. I wrote the song around a little play on words – even though I’m punchin, I must hit a little different.”

On the music video, directed by Bertie Gilbert, Cook said: “There’s a line in the song that says “your daddy don’t like me or my guitar” and that pretty much inspired the whole music video. The video is me going on a road trip/trial of masculinity with my girlfriend’s uptight dad.”

The 26-year-old hypothetically asked, “Why does he hate me so bad? What’s his beef with being a lil guitar singing person? When will we embrace our differences and accept one another’s individuality? Watch and find out.”

‘Punchin” is just one of the several successful releases from Cook, following other recent singles, ‘Fearless is the Flame’ and ‘MF Bassline’, which will also feature on Novella. His last big release was Every Single Thing, which followed 2021’s acoustic EP Something To Feel Good About (Naked).

Having just concluded his EU and UK tour, featuring performances at renowned locations like London’s Village Underground and Brighton’s Patterns, 2023 is shaping to be a bright year for the up-and-comer.