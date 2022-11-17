Will Ferrell stole a pair of testicles from the ‘Step Brothers’ set









Will Ferrell has revealed that he has a habit of stealing mementoes from the sets of his films. In a new TV interview, the comedy actor discussed his most prized keepsake from the Step Brothers film set.

During the live interview on Britain’s This Morning yesterday, Ferrell sat alongside Octavia Spencer. The Elf actor was asked whether he had ever taken any film memorabilia with him after the filming finished. He then shared the details of his most prized from the Step Brothers set – a prosthetic pair of testicles prop.

“I have some interesting mementoes from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from Step Brothers – prosthetics, of sorts,” the actor told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. “Testicles,” he added hesitantly after being probed by the hosts.

“I bring them out for dinner parties,” Ferrell said, adding: “I look like a crazy person,” after a photo of him holding the prop was shown on screen. “I just have a little special box I keep them in.”

Ferrell and Spencer appeared on the show to promote their upcoming Christmas comedy, Spirited, in which they star alongside Ryan Reynolds. The movie will be released on Apple TV+ on November 18th, just in time for the festive season.

Last month, rapper Lil Nas X expressed his joy after realising Ferrell had been in the audience during his Los Angeles concert. The hip-hop artist shared a photo of himself and Ferrell on social media after the October 19th show, writing: “WILL FERRELL CAME TO MY FUCKIN CONCERT! nobody can tell me shit.”

Following the post, Lil Nas made the headlines after a crude comical response to a fan’s question on Twitter. “Where is Will’s hand?” Nas’s fan asked. The rapper replied, saying that Ferrell “couldn’t resist getting a good hand full of this big fat ass”.

WILL FERRELL CAME TO MY FUCKIN CONCERT ! nobody can tell me shit pic.twitter.com/8Tz79dagEH — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) October 20, 2022