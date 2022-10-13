Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds to star in festive film 'Spirited'









Cometh the season, cometh the obligatory twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The Muppets, The Simpsons, The Mickey Mouse Club: they’ve all had a crack at some point. This year, we can look forward to Spirited, a new Christmas musical featuring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

Arriving in theatres on November 11th and streaming on Apple TV+ from November 18th, Spirited stars Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present, who, with the help of his two partners (the Ghost of Christmas Past and the Ghost of Christmas Future), sets out every year to turn curmudgeons like Ebeneezer Scrooge into the very embodiment of merriment.

Things get a little bit more complicated for Ferrell’s character when he meets Clint Briggs – played by Ryan Reynolds – at which point he’s forced to reckon with his own past and grapple with his future.

We’ve also just been treated to the first foot-tapping trailer for Spirited, which blends show-stopping musical choreography with the comical riffage you’d expect of Reynolds and Ferell. The teaser outlines Brigg’s journey with the Ghost through Christmas past, present and future. The high-pace energy comes to a halt when, suddenly, the pair find themselves stuck in a busy office lift trying to remember the name of Ferell’s first save: “Sweet sick kid — Micro Mike? Super-small Steve?”

Spirited sees Reynolds and Ferrell star alongside the likes of Olivia Spencer. It was directed by Sean Anders, a veteran comedy writer who penned scripts for Hot Tub Time Machine, Daddy’s Home and Instant Family. Check out the trailer below.

Ferrell will also star in the forthcoming Barbie movie, where he will appear opposite Reese Witherspoon. Meanwhile, Reynolds is busy with his new series Weclome to Wrexham, about the football team he bought with Rob McElhenney. What a life that must be.