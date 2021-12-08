Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx to star in comedy 'Strays'









Starring a quality leading cast of great acting pedigree, the new live-action/CGI hybrid comedy, Strays has been picked up for distribution for Universal. Originally due to be helmed by 22 Jump Street and The Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Josh Greenbaum who successfully brought Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar was instead brought in to complete the project.

With comedy legend Will Ferrell, Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx and Emmy-nominee Will Forte all involved, Strays looks to be a promising source of box-office success upon its presumed release in 2022. Despite the film having completed production, there are few details to chew on besides a barebones plot that details the story concerns an abandoned dog who teams up with a pack of other strays to take down its negligent owner.

Will Ferrell is also due to appear in the comedy musical, Spirited in 2022, featuring alongside the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer and Aimee Carrero. A modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Spirited is co-directed by Sean Anders of Daddy’s Home, as well as John Morris, the writer of We’re the Millers, and looks to be the Christmas cracker of next year.

Meanwhile, a little sooner on the film schedule, Jamie Foxx will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside the likes of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Willem Defoe, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Molina. The epic final film of the latest Spider-Man trilogy will see the web-slinger fighting against many of his old foes from the Sam Raimi era of the character, including Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and maybe even more.

Despite the film nicely capping off the trilogy, speaking to Fandango, producer Amy Pascal noted that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would return, stating, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie”.