Watch Wilko Johnson play Dr Feelgood track 'Roxette' during his final concert









Following his death, footage has surfaced of the late Wilko Johnson performing the Dr Feelgood track, ‘Roxette’, during his final show.

On Wednesday, the guitarist’s death was announced on social media in a statement which read: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday, 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

The 75-year-old was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013 and was given a matter of months to live, but miraculously survived. Despite not undergoing chemotherapy and opting for radical surgery, Johnson beat his terminal diagnosis and went on to live for another nine years.

Johnson believed his 2014 collaborative album with Roger Daltrey, Going Back Home, would be his final record. However, as his health was still fine, the Dr Feelgood founder continued to work with his last album, Blow Your Mind, arriving in 2018.

Furthermore, Johnson continued to tour, with his final show taking place at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 18th, which featured him airing the Feelgood classic, ‘Roxette’.

Tributes have flooded in across the musical world to Wilko. Sleaford Mods paid tribute to the late guitarist by posting on Twitter: “Sleep well, Wilko Johnson. The unsung inventor of post Mod, Mod.” Meanwhile, Anton Newcombe poignantly wrote: “Rest in Power Mr Wilko Johnson – you fought the good fight, and had a damn good run. when they said it was over, you came back stronger. Cheers mate.”

Meanwhile, The Stranglers shared an image of them with Wilko, which they captioned: “Throwback Wednesday: For obvious sad reasons, a day early this week. Following today’s awful news of the passing of the legendary RnB guitar hero Wilko Johnson, here he is with his old friend & flatmate JJ a few years ago. Fly straight Wilko, fond adieu RIP x”

Watch Wilko Johnson play ‘Roxette’ for the last time below.