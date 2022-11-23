Wilko Johnson: Tributes pour in for the late musician









Tributes have flooded in across the musical world following the news of the death of the pioneering Wilko Johnson.

Johnson’s career got underway in 1971 when he formed Dr. Feelgood, one of the most influential groups of their generation. Six years later, after releasing three albums, Johnson parted ways from the group and announced himself as a solo star with The Wilko Johnson Band.

Outside of his work with The Wilko Johnson Band, the musician had a spell in Ian Dury’s band The Blockheads and played with Roger Daltrey on his 2014 album, Going Back Home. His most recent record came in 2018 with Blow Your Mind. Furthermore, Johnson also notched up an impressive acting career and appeared in the first two series of the hit HBO show, Game Of Thrones.

His death was announced on social media in a statement which read: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

At the time of publishing, it is unknown what caused his death. However, in 2013, Johnson announced he had terminal pancreatic cancer and would be going on a farewell tour. Miraculously, despite not undergoing chemotherapy and instead opting for radical surgery, Johnson beat the terminal diagnosis.

Sleaford Mods paid tribute to the late guitarist by posting on Twitter: “Sleep well, Wilko Johnson. The unsung inventor of post Mod, Mod.” Meanwhile, Anton Newcombe poignantly wrote: “Rest in Power Mr Wilko Johnson – you fought the good fight, and had a damn good run. when they said it was over, you came back stronger. Cheers mate.”

Meanwhile, The Stranglers shared an image of them with Wilko, which they captioned: “Throwback Wednesday: For obvious sad reasons, a day early this week. Following today’s awful news of the passing of the legendary RnB guitar hero Wilko Johnson, here he is with his old friend & flatmate JJ a few years ago. Fly straight Wilko, fond adieu RIP x”

Alex Kapranos from Franz Ferdinand also shared a photo of him with Wilko and wrote: “Very sad to hear Wilko Johnson has died. His unique, wired playing & stage presence thrilled & inspired many guitarists, myself included. When I interviewed him a few years ago, he was bright, thoughtful & an astonishing story teller. His presence will be felt for many more years”.

Blur guitarist Graham Coxon also posted a vintage photo of Johnson, and said: “Ahh- one of my all time tele heroes.. farewell, Wilko…”. Furthermore, Coxon also shared two YouTube videos which showcase Wilko at his best. British boxing legend Frank Bruno also wrote: “Rip Wilko met a few times he asked me if he could teach me guitar!”

