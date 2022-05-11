Listen to Wilco’s wistful ‘Tired Of Taking It Out On You’









Wilco have issued a new song entitled ‘Tired Of Taking It Out On You’, the first release from their upcoming double album, Cruel Country, which is set for release next month. The band’s 12th album is set for release on May 27th. The release of the album coincides with the Solid Sound Festival, which will give the band the chance to perform the album onstage for the first time.

“Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way,” vocalist Jeff Tweedy recalled, “And I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose. I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best.”

“And now that I mention it, when I look around,” Tweedy continued, “It seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy”. The album comprises of 21 tracks and was created by all six members together in The Loft in Chicago, which was the first time the band came together in such a manner since 2011.

The LP is purportedly a loose retelling of the American narrative, giving the band an identity when their country’s sense of Americanism is fizzling away at the sidelines. The album also boasts a sense of identity, whether it’s the sense of purpose and place in the world at large, or the interactions between people on a daily basis. The album could be labelled as a conceptual work, as it’s the essence and the themes that matter more than the individual songs that tie the album together.

Wilco was formed in Chicago in 1994 but garnered greater traction and support from the beginning of the new millennium. Their fourth album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, was issued online before it was sold to Nonesuch Records in 2002.

Stream ‘Tired Of Taking It Out On You’ below.