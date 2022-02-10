Wilco announce new shows to celebrate 20th anniversary of 'Yankee Foxtrot Hotel'









Wilco are set to play six shows this coming April in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.

The string of shows – subtitled: ‘We Are Touring To Break Your Heart’ – was announced on February 8th and will see the band playing the album in its entirety every night. The tour’s name is, of course, a reference to the album’s opening song, ‘I Am Trying To Break Your Heart’.

Four of the six shows will be held at New York City’s United Palace, while an additional two performances will take place in Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre. Chicago just so happens to be Wilco’s hometown. It was also the city where the band recorded Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in a studio at The Loft.

The final night of the tour (April 23rd) will be held on the exact date 20 years ago that the band released Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The album was officially released via Nonesuch Records in 2002, but Wilco chose to our it online for free in September 2001 as a slight to their then-label Reprise, who were unsatisfied with the sound of the album. Reprise must have felt pretty foolish when Yankee Hotel Foxtrot went on to become one of the most successful indie-rock albums of the 2000s.

Last month Wilco made an appearance at the Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico, which took its name from Wilco’s sixth studio album, released in 2007. Unsurprisingly, the group headlined the event across all three nights, welcoming additional guests such as Stephen Malkmus of Pavement and Britt Daniel of Spoon throughout their set.

In May 2022, Wilco will perform at the Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, Massachusetts, joining the likes of Japanese Breakfast and Sylvan Esso for the three-day festival. You can check out the dates for the band’s shows in New York and Chicago below.

Wilco ‘We Are Touring To Break Your Heart’ 2022 dates:

April

Friday 15, Saturday 16, Sunday 17 and Tuesday 19 – New York City, United Palace

Friday 22 and Saturday 23 – Chicago, Auditorium Theater