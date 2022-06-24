Wilco share new and unheard version of 'Kamera'









Following the announcement of the 20th-anniversary reissues of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Wilco have shared the “Unified Theory Of Everything” version of their track ‘Kamera’. The reissue will be available as a deluxe boxset featuring eleven vinyl LPs and one CD, or if you prefer, eight CDs.

Both the CD and vinyl versions feature no less than 82 previously-unreleased tracks, including demos, drafts, instrumentals, a live concert recording from 2002, and a radio performance and interview from 2001.

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot was released via Nonesuch Records following the band’s split from their original label, Reprise. The 20th-anniversary edition of the classic album is slated for release on September 16th.

Elsewhere, Wilco recently announced their new album Cruel Country, which was released on May 27th. Discussing the album’s lead single ‘Tired of Taking It Out On You’ in a statement, Tweedy said “Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way. And I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose. I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best.”

Tweedy continued: “And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy”.

Recorded in the sextet’s Chicago studio The Loft, Cruel Country is comprised of 21 tracks. The album marks the first time the band have come together to create an album since 2011.

