Wilco confirm special edition reissues of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’









Wilco will be releasing a series of 20th-anniversary reissues of their iconic fourth studio album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The series will feature special editions of the 2002 album, slated for release via Nonesuch on September 16th.

Fans will be able to get their hands on a Super Deluxe version of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot comprised of eleven vinyl and a CD. This version includes demo tracks, instrumentals and unheard drafts that chart the creation of the album, as well as a 2002 live concert recording and a 2001 radio performance.

The Super Deluxe set also features 82 previously unreleased tracks alongside a new book, which includes an interview with frontman Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche and studio engineer Jim O’Rourke, who mixed the album. Readers will also find an essay by author Bob Mehr and a selection of photos of the band making the record in their Chicago studio.

While recording Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Wilco was composed of Jeff Tweedy John Stirratt, Leroy Bach, Glenn Kotche, and Jay Bennett. Craig Christiansen, Ken Coomer, Jessy Greene, Fred Lonberg-Holm, and Jim O’Rourke provided additional instrumentation.

Ahead of the release, Wilco have shared a live rendition of their track ‘Reservations’ from Snoozin’ At The Pageant in St. Louis. The concert recording is part of the Super Deluxe LP and CD set and the Deluxe EP and digital set.

Currently, Wilco are performing a limited run of shows in which they are performing Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in its entirety, as well as concert favourites and rarities. The shows are taking place at New City’s United Palace and Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre.