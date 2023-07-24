Widow of Tony Bennett pays emotional tribute to late husband









Following the death of Tony Bennett, fans and fellow musicians have come forward to pay tribute to the iconic jazz-pop singer. Now, Bennett’s widow, Susan Benedetto, has shared some of her fondest memories in a touching tribute to the legendary crooner.

Benedetto married Bennett in 2007 after spending two decades together. The happy couple jetted off to Italy on their honeymoon, where they made some of their most cherished memories. Sharing a special photo from the honeymoon, Benedetto told People about the unforgettable trip.

“This is one of my favourite personal photos of Tony taken during our honeymoon in 2007 in Villa San Michele in Florence,” Benedetto commented. “Tony, naturally, loved visiting his ancestral homeland, and we spent many summers in Italy over the years, and it was always a special time for us to be together, just the two of us.”

“Tony would paint all day, and then we would eat pasta, which was his favourite meal,” she continued. “I love how this photo captured his thoughtful demeanour….everyone knows Tony had heart, but he also was a wonderful soul.”

She also pointed out that Bennett’s birth name, Benedetto, means “the blessed one” in Italian. Benedetto concluded that she “was most certainly blessed to have Tony in my life.”

Other notable tributes came from all corners of the entertainment industry. “My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends,” Nile Rodgers wrote on Twitter.

“RIP Tony Bennett. Such a big loss. Deepest sympathy to his family and the world,” Carole King added.

Meanwhile, Elton John captioned an Instagram post: “Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him.”