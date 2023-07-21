Tributes pour in for legendary singer Tony Bennett, dead at 96

The legendary jazz and pop singer Tony Bennett has died aged 96. Following the sad news of his passing, tributes have begun to pour in from the crooner’s peers in the industry and fans from across the globe.
Bennett, born in 1926, lived through the jazz-pop era, performing alongside the likes of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. He maintained a glorious career spanning seven decades, inspiring generations, with iconic performances alongside Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga highlighting his latter years.
Bennett released his first album in 1952 while in his mid-20s and impressively went on to chart in the US in every subsequent decade of his life.
Bennett’s son Danny confirmed his father’s retirement in 2021 following his sold-out concerts at New York’s Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga.
“There won’t be any additional concerts. This was a hard decision as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders. His continued health is the most important part of this,” Danny said at the time.
Bennett finally retired after cancelling his shows scheduled for 2021. “He’ll be doing other things but not those shows. It’s not the singing but the travel. Doing concerts now is just too much. We don’t want him to fall on stage – something as simple as that,” Danny added, addressing his father’s fans.
The great Nile Rodgers wrote: “My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends.”
Guitarist Joe Bonamassa added on Twitter: “Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage. I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians.”
Famed music publicist Eric Alper paid tribute on his Twitter page with a few stats from Bennett’s career: “20 Grammys, A Lifetime Achievement Award, 2 Primetime Emmy Awards, NEA Jazz Master, Kennedy Center Honoree, 50 million records worldwide. One of music’s most remarkable comeback stories with MTV Unplugged. It can only be Tony Bennett.”
See the tributes in full below.