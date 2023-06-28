Why The Rolling Stones don’t like being called “the greatest”









Fewer arguments have raged for as long as finding out the answer to who is the greatest rock and roll band of all time. In pubs and social clubs across the globe, people have sat across from each other over a few frosty drinks and debated the metrics of who can be considered the best band of all time and why. It is an argument which has bored The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger to death.

Ironic, really, considering that Jagger and his band are routinely considered in the running to take the title of world’s greatest rock band. In fact, numerous artists have proclaimed the band to be just that, including none other than Bob Dylan, who said they were “the greatest rock and roll band in the world and always will be”. However, as noted in an interview from 1995, Jagger routinely rejected the notion, refusing to take the moniker on as part of The Rolling Stones stage show.

The battle for who is the best band of all time has been fought across multiple countries and decades with many entrants fighting their own bloody corners. Whether it is Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Kiss or Rush, groups have attempted to claim the prestigious throne.

For Jagger, The Beatles couldn’t be considered the greatest for a simple reason: “As far as the modern-day world, they were not a great performing band. But do they deserve the fantastic reputation? They were the Beatles. They were this forerunning, breakthrough item, and that’s hard to overestimate.” However, The Rolling Stones, who have been a band for six decades and played to millions of people around the world, also tried to distance themselves from such a tag.

Speaking to their namesake publication in 1995, Mick Jagger revealed his disdain for the title to famed interviewer Jann Wenner. “It’s just a stupid epithet,” Jagger exclaimed. “It just seems too Barnum and Bailey to me – like it’s some sort of circus act.”

Considering the band’s many affiliations with circuses, including their own Rock and Roll Circus, this comment feels particularly ironic. However, Jagger went further to clarify his position: “The first time we heard it said was to introduce us every night. So I used to say, ‘Will you please not use that as your announcement? It’s so embarrassing. And what does that mean? Does it mean the best, the biggest, the most long-lasting.’”

Keith Richards, the band’s guitarist and the other half of the group’s songwriting partnership, shared a similar opinion nearly two decades prior when he spoke with the same publication in 1978: “On any given night, it’s a different band that’s the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world.”

Watch The Rolling Stones perform ‘Satisfaction’ and prove their unwanted title below.