Why Rick Rubin found it “difficult” working with AC/DC

Throughout his storied career, Rick Rubin has been fortunate enough to work alongside a whole series of acts that he grew up admiring. As somebody obsessed with music since a young age, most of these opportunities have been beyond his wildest dreams. However, they don’t always live up to his expectations.

The legendary producer has never tied himself to one specific genre, working with everyone from Metallica to Eminem and almost every imaginable megastar in between. For over 30 years, Rubin has been a gun for hire to the stars, with labels queuing up to acquire his Midas touch, which usually resulted in a best-selling record.

By 1995, Rubin had already worked with musical legends such as Tom Petty and Mick Jagger, which led to him producing AC/DC’s album Ballbreaker. As a super fan of the Australian rock giants, Rubin would never pass up the chance to work with one of his favourite groups, but in hindsight, he probably should have.

By his own admission, the process of making the album, which marked the return of drummer Phil Rudd, was challenging. Speaking to Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, the producer admitted: “Honestly, it was weird. My favourite group post-Beatles was AC/DC, and I think they’re the best rock band in the world, of all time. They’re a perfect band [although] they don’t have the breadth and depth of songwriting that The Beatles have. But for a straight-up rock, AC/DC is perfection. So it was another dream-come-true scenario that, I will say, was a difficult process.”

The main issue presented was unfit surroundings. They initially began by working at Record Plant in New York City, which Rubin didn’t feel was appropriate for capturing the AC/DC sound despite it being a state-of-the-art facility.

For this reason, the recording process for Ballbreaker “got off to a bad start”. He elaborated: “I was excited… but it never sounded good. We did a million things trying to make it sound good – nothing worked. And I remember saying to Malcolm [Young] at one point, like, ‘Maybe we should just move somewhere else?'”

Much to the frustration of Rubin, Young was unwilling to take his suggestion on board, noting, “‘We’re staying here, it’s a very good studio’.” However, as the process continued, the guitarist finally backed down and agreed to head to Ocean Way in Los Angeles. According to Rubin, after switching locations, “it got better”.

Although the situation had improved, Rubin believed the initial stint in New York had already cast a grey cloud over the album, stating: “I think those, I don’t know, five or six weeks of trying to make the album in this bad-sounding space took a lot of the spark or just the good vibe out of it, which is a shame.”

While Rubin has played a hand in many classic albums, AC/DC’s Ballbreaker was a forgettable addition to their catalogue. Unsurprisingly, following the disastrous experience, the producer never worked again with the group.