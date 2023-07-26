Angus Young’s favourite song by AC/DC









Over the last half a century, AC/DC have been the definition of stadium rock. Their brand of music is intended to get 50,000 people off their feet and dancing, which is an objective they’ve set for every piece of music they release. While it seems a simple aim, none in their genre have been as consistent and prolific as AC/DC.

While the death of Bon Scott seemed to have brought AC/DC to a tragic end, they recruited Brian Johnson, who revived the group. Typically, bands who lose their original singer become less relevant after their departure, but the band were an anomaly to the rule. Following Johnson’s arrival, they released their most commercially successful album, Back in Black, which has sold a reported 50million copies worldwide.

Before Scott’s untimely death, they’d finally made a breakthrough into the mainstream, and from that moment, they have remained internationally renowned. Although they struggled to recreate the unprecedented success of Back In Black throughout the 1980s, they kept the momentum going with a steady string of records packed with full-throttle anthems.

Considering they’ve released 18 studio albums throughout their iconic career, picking just one favourite song is an impossible task for Angus Young. Naturally, there is a selection of tracks that mean more to him than others in their canon, and there are two which the guitarist believes are the band’s best creations.

Categorising his selections, Young first answered from a personal perspective and picked the 1978 track ‘Riff Raff’ because of his contribution. However, overall, Young selected ‘Thunderstruck’ as AC/DC’s best song. He explained to Vulture: “The guitar work was a challenge but interesting in the way the song rolled out. That’s my guitar answer. But if it’s for a whole song, ‘Thunderstruck’ is a big one.”

During the same conversation, Young also explained why he’s such a difficult song to perform live and revealed the extensive warm-up routine which has to take place before playing ‘Thunderstruck’. The guitarist said he has “to sit down for an hour and make sure I’ve got my fingers warmed up to take on that track. It’s got an unrelenting intricacy. I have to be confident whenever I play it.”

Frontman Johnson is equally as infatuated with ‘Thunderstruck’ as his bandmate and claims he knew it would be a hit from the moment it was recorded. “The one that I knew from the get-go was going to be fabulous was ‘Thunderstruck’. When you’re a singer, and you’re good into singing something… And I just heard that guitar that Angus [Young, guitar] had put on – this was the charge and start! And then, when we all went in together, ‘Oooh-ahh-ahh-aaa-aaaah’, and there was more of that,” he said during a radio interview in 2020.

The Newcastle native added: “And then, with that middle part and sound and everything, I just went, ‘Oh, this is promising!’ And then, of course, when you think of all that was done, you got the ‘Thunder!’ – it had everything!”

Listen to ‘Thunderstruck’ below.