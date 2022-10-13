Pierce Brosnan reveals why he failed his 'Batman' auditions









When Tim Burton set out to make his interpretation of Batman, many actors were considered for the lead role before Michael Keaton was finally cast. Ranging from Bill Murray to Pierce Brosnan, some of the biggest names in the industry were approached for the iconic role.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Brosnan opened up about the world of superhero movies as well as his recent role in the upcoming film Black Adam. The latest addition to the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam, will feature Brosnan as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate – a role which required the actor to wear a motion capture suit.

“It was the last thing on my mind to be playing a superhero like Doctor Fate,” Brosnan commented while talking about the experience of working on a superhero movie – a genre that Alan Moore recently criticised. According to the actor, starring in Black Adam wasn’t something he had anticipated at this stage of his career.

Brosnan also added that he hadn’t been offered too many superhero films throughout his illustrious career. The actor added: “No, not really no. I mean, I went up for Batman way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn’t get the job.”

Brosnan explained why he missed out on the opportunity: “I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton, I said, ‘You know I can’t understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.’ But there you go…the best man got the job, and you know Doctor Fate and I were meant to meet on the same page I think.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.