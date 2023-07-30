Why Jeff Bridges refused to smoke weed on ‘The Big Lebowski’









Despite its disappointing performance at the box office 25 years ago, The Big Lebowski has embedded itself in pop culture consciousness, not least due to Jeff Bridges‘ definitive portrayal of the White Russian-drinking, weed-smoking would-be sleuth. However, a surprising bit of trivia somewhat cuts through the movie’s mythos: during the production, Bridges refused to partake in his character’s trademark pastime of getting stoned.

Unravelling the tapestry of Bridges’ career reveals over 75 films, seven Academy Award nominations and a win for the country and western drama Crazy Heart in 2010. But The Big Lebowski has etched itself indelibly into his identity, making Bridges synonymous with the laid-back, bowling-loving protagonist. In a 2014 Role Recall interview with Yahoo, Bridges humbly admitted that, while it was “a bit naïve” to equate him so closely with The Dude, he did have “quite a bit of Dude in me, man”.

Despite the parallels, Bridges differed from his character in one notable way during the filming of the 1998 cult comedy classic. “I’ll burn some herb occasionally,” Bridges revealed, acknowledging his periodic penchant for the drug, “but for that film, I decided, ‘This is such a wonderful script, and quite detailed”.

The actor continued: “While it seems very improvisational, it’s all scripted”.

Emphasising the precision of the Coen brothers’ writing, he explained: “If you add an extra ‘man’ in a spot, it didn’t quite feel right. So I really wanted to have all my wits about me. I didn’t burn at all during that movie.'”

The actor’s decision not to smoke might seem at odds with his character’s laid-back ethos, but it exemplifies Bridges’ dedication to his craft – or, at the very least, to adhering to state law whilst on a professional job. The Coen brothers’ eccentric vision for the film, filled with their trademark oddballs and social outcasts, required exactness in delivering every line spoken and joint lit.

Interestingly, Bridges did incorporate a nod to The Dude’s love for cannabis, albeit subtly. Before each new scene was set up, he would ask the Coens, “Did The Dude burn one before this scene?”

The filmmakers’ responses, ranging from “Oh, yeah” to “probably”, might have influenced the actor’s performance, if not his off-camera habits.

In the end, Bridges’ abstention from smoking during The Big Lebowski serves as a testament to the actor’s professional commitment and fresh insight into the creation of one of cinema’s most adored anti-heroes. As fans celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, they can take a toke in honour of The Dude and the man who brought him to life. Or not, because, as The Dude says, “That’s just… like… your opinion, man”.