Why Jane Campion will never make a superhero film









Jane Campion is an icon of cinema. She’s one of the finest auteurs of the modern era, and has consistently railed against the male dominated landscape of the industry to produce masterpieces that are imbued with her sharp sense of the world and acute understanding of the complex emotions that make up the human condition. From The Piano to Bright Star

Campion’s relatively short but varied back catalogue is brimming with moments that confirm that she is one of the best out there. Recently, we’ve seen her establish herself amongst the true greats in popular culture with her return to cinema after a hiatus that lasted well over a decade.

Reintroducing herself with the emotive Western drama The Power of the Dog, Champion’s time away clearly did a lot for her as she came back with a more refined opus than ever before, aided by the brilliance of actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.

Campion is a native of New Zealand, and the beauty and pastoral essence of the country courses through her work, as do the experiences of her college years where she studied the visual arts.

Notably, she takes her cues from artists such as Joseph Beuys and Frida Kahlo, as well as many other filmmakers who have helped the proliferation of the form. Since she debuted with her first short film, 1980’s Tissues, she has continued to use the influence of some of the greats of visual arts to stunning effect, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Whilst she has been clear about her love of many aspects of cinema, Campion is also unafraid of explaining what she doesn’t like. In a recent interview with Variety, the director made her thoughts clear on the most divisive thing in film at the minute, superhero movies. The Power of the Dog mastermind wasted no time in tearing into the genre and explaining why she hates them so much. She started off her war against them by saying, “I hate them. I actually hate them.”

Asked if she’d consider directing a superhero movie, she asserted: “I think It’s safe to say that I will never do that. They’re so noisy and like ridiculous. Sometimes you get a good giggle, but I don’t know what the thing is with the capes, a grown man in tights. I feel like it must come from pantomime.”

It’s safe to say that even if Jane Campion did direct a superhero movie it’d be much better than the ones we see ubiquitous today.

