Why Edward Norton turned down 'Avatar 2'









Edward Norton has built an enviable career. Best known for his work in films like Fight Club, The Illusionist and, more recently, Glass Onion, the American actor has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. Being in such a position has allowed Norton a level of creative freedom many actors can only dream of. Indeed, he recently turned down a role in James Cameron’s head-spinningly expensive Avatar 2.

Cameron’s Avatar sequel follows Jake Sully, Ney’tiri and their children as they explore the regions beyond their Pandorian home. When the human invaders return, Jake will do anything in his power to protect his family, even if that means going to war. Norton apparently recieved a role offer direct from James Cameron. However, the actor turned it down after the director failed to guarantee an important request. According to reports, Norton expressed an interest in taking on the role, he and Cameron being close. Things became more complicated when Norton stipulated that he wouldn’t play a character responsible for destroying Pandora.

In an interview with Total Film Magazine, Norton explained that he’d agreed to take part in Avatar 2 on the basis that would play a Na’vi, the blue race of humanoids who inhabit the land of Pandora and who worship its natural splendour. In the original Avatar, the humans want to plunder Pandora for a rare mineral, destroying everything in their path. The film was, in a sense, a commentary on humanity’s treatment of natural environments and the climate crisis in general.

Norton was apparently a big fan of the original film but didn’t want to play a villain in this new instalment. That made things difficult for Cameron, who had the actor in mind for a human role. In the end, he was forced to abandon the idea when Norton said he planned to be a Na’vi or nothing at all. As a result, Norton doesn’t appear in Avatar 2. However, there’s nothing to say he won’t appear in one of Cameron’s planned sequels, set to land in 2023 and 2025 and 2027, respectively.

Instead of Avatar 2, Norton took up a role in 2019’s Motherless Brooklyn, in which he plays private detective Lionel Essrrog, a sufferer of Tourettes Syndrome. Set in ’50s Brooklyn, the film follows the obsessive genius as he attempts to solve the murder of his friend and mentor. He’s also starred in the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, another detective drama. Both films see Norton at the very height of his powers.