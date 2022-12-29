'Avatar: The Way of Water' fastest 2022 film to surpass $1 billion









Avatar: The Way of Water has continued on its uber-successful box office run, and has passed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales after just 14 days. This makes it the fastest movie of 2022 to reach such an amount.

Only three 2022 titles passed a billion dollars: Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. For the former, it took 31 days to reach the mark, with the latter taking over four months to surpass it – bringing into view just how commercially successful the Avatar sequel has been.

James Cameron’s sequel to the original 2009 film debuted in mid-December, taking $134 million in North America and $435 million globally, with the numbers continuing to rise. At the time of writing, the film has made $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million elsewhere, bringing its global earnings to $1.025 billion. It has now surpassed Jurassic World Dominion to become the year’s second-highest-grossing film.

Avatar: The Way of Water, looks as if it’s going to continue this run into 2023, with it starting to justify why it took so long to make, and most importantly, its mammoth production costs. Notably, James Cameron estimated that the $350 million-budgeted flick requires around $2 billion to break even. However, this is not the only source of pressure for the film. It needs to succeed commercially as there are three more follow-ups planned.

Avatar: The Way of Water sees Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver reprise their roles, as fans now meet the Sully family, who battle to keep the Na’vi safe from human threats once again. The new cast also features the likes of Kate Winslet, Jermaine Clement and Edie Falco.

