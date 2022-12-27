'Avatar 2' crosses $900 million at the global box office









James Cameron embarked on a very difficult challenge with the new Avatar sequel, almost expecting it to fail. However, it’s always stupid to write off Cameron’s ability to replicate his previous commercial successes. According to the latest reports, Avatar 2 is set to cross $900 million at the global box office.

Before the latest sequel was released, many pointed out that Avatar had no cultural imprint, even though it was one of the highest-grossing films in history. However, Cameron maintained that he intends to make the franchise as popular as Marvel.

While talking about the sequel’s box office expectations with GQ, Cameron outlined the difficulty of the challenge ahead. The director said: “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.”

Cameron also explained: “I’m attracted by difficult. Difficult is a fucking magnet for me. I go straight to difficult. And I think it probably goes back to this idea that there are lots of smart, really gifted, really talented filmmakers out there that just can’t do the difficult stuff. So that gives me a tactical edge to do something nobody else has ever seen, because the really gifted people don’t fucking want to do it.”

Although Avatar: The Way of Water has received its fair share of criticism, there’s no stopping Cameron at the box office. With steady returns in countries such as China, South Korea and India, Cameron has returned with one of the most successful films of the year.

