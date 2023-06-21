Why Drew Barrymore turned down a role in ‘Showgirls’









Dubbed an erotic drama “blockbuster”, Showgirls by director Paul Verhoeven is a film remembered more for its unprecedented failure than any cinematic brilliance, further marred by an over-the-top performance in the protagonist’s role. Thankfully for her, this performance wasn’t given by actor Drew Barrymore.

Elizabeth Berkley, popularly known for her wholesome character in Saved by the Bell, had taken up the role of Nomi Malone in hopes of establishing herself in the film industry. But instead of a successful career, she was met with ‘Worst Actress’ and ‘Worst New Star’ Razzies and a pretty hefty professional setback. Following the film, Berkley was dropped by her agent and found Hollywood’s doors firmly shut as she sought new representation.

However, long before Berkley filled the ill-fated role, the character of Nomi Malone had been offered to numerous other actors, including an up-and-coming Drew Barrymore. So why did Barrymore refuse this role? Quite simply (and very understandably), she was uncomfortable with the excessive nudity required by the script.

Given the intense backlash and career challenges faced by Berkley post-Showgirls, it seems that Barrymore’s choice was nothing but wise and forward-thinking. Whilst declining to work with a director like Verhoeven may have raised eyebrows at the time, it’s doubtful anyone still thinks that Barrymore made the wrong call – especially with Verhoeven’s increasing obsession with the ‘sexiness’ of films.

Barrymore’s discernment in script selection proved absurdly beneficial, given that she began her ascent to stardom almost immediately after turning down Showgirls. She appeared in an array of unforgettable roles, cementing her place in the heart of Hollywood and audiences worldwide. Some of these memorable projects include her performances in Batman Forever, Scream, The Wedding Singer, and Never Been Kissed, which spanned the latter half of the 1990s and set her on a brilliantly successful career trajectory.

In stark contrast, Berkley’s career trajectory took a nosedive, from which she struggled to recover. Following Showgirls, Berkley’s significant appearances in the industry were sparse; in fact, her first major project in over a decade will be in the upcoming Saved by the Bell reunion series.

Showgirls serves as a cautionary tale in Hollywood about the potentially devastating consequences of a poor script choice. It also illuminates the importance of personal boundaries and the courage to say no, even in an industry renowned for its pressure and competitiveness – something Barrymore most likely experienced at the time.

In retrospect, it’s easy to see how her decision to pass on Showgirls signifies a significant milestone in her career, a turning point where she chose scripts that resonated with her values over succumbing to the allure of a big-name director and a lead role. This conscious choice led to a flourishing career which demonstrates that success, personal comfort, and integrity aren’t completely contradictory.