Paul Verhoeven claims James Bond films aren’t sexy anymore









Paul Verhoeven has made several popular gems over the course of an illustrious career, ranging from RoboCop to Hollow Man. Last year, Verhoeven returned to the world of cinema with a brand new directorial project following his 2016 revenge thriller Elle which starred Isabelle Huppert who ended up nabbing a Best Actress bid at the Oscars.

Titled Benedetta, Verhoeven’s new biographical drama revolves around a nun in the 17th century who falls in love with another member of her own convent after joining it. The central character is based on Benedetta Carlini, a lesbian nun who was imprisoned by the religious authorities for engaging in sexual activities.

In a new interview, Verhoeven commented on the latest James Bond film No Time to Die while talking about the current state of cinema as well as the trends followed by big-budget action films. According to the director, superhero films such as Marvel productions as well as the recent Bond movies do not deviate from this formula.

“It’s about crashing and blowing up,” Verhoeven said. Although he admitted that the cinematic spectacle of these expensive projects can be enjoyable, Verhoeven claimed that it gets boring after a while: “Sometimes these movies are fun, but the narrative tells you nothing about us now. I don’t see any other thought in Marvel or Bond movies.”

When asked about how he would tackle a James Bond film, Verhoeven answered: “I’d go back to reality [with] “cars that don’t leap up into the sky.” He also complained that No Time to Die wasn’t sexy enough for a Bond project: “There was always sex in Bond!” Verhoeven said. “They did not show a breast, or whatever. But they had some sex.”

