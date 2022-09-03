Why David Byrne hates reunions









David Byrne is one of the most vital musicians of our time. He’s a true innovator who has always led by example, making the opportunity of art exciting for all developing musicians who come across his work. Artistically, his tap constantly flows, confirming him as one of the most tireless creatives currently operating.

Byrne is famous as the frontman and driving force of the pioneering New York new wavers, Talking Heads. In the band, he worked alongside the equally esteemed Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison to create a noise unlike anything ever heard. It was syncopated and refreshing, raising the bar for all alternative acts moving forward.

Notably, Byrne and the band’s expansive creative vision was greatly enriched by the intellect of music’s resident visionary, Brian Eno. He facilitated the creation of a triptych of classic albums in the form of 1978’s More Songs About Buildings and Food, 1979’s Fear of Music and 1980’s Remain in Light.

The alliance proved to be one of the most abundant in rock history. After the trio of albums were released, culture was left in a more enlightened state, mainly thanks to their appropriation of Fela Kuti-style dynamics.

However, it’s not just with Talking Heads that Byrne has displayed his eminence. He’s collaborated with a range of acts over the years, including Mitski and X-Press 2, with ‘Lazy’, the hit he featured on by the latter, just one highlight. David Byrne has done it all over his career and shows no sign of slowing down.

David Byrne is unmatched in creativity, and his consistently evolving career has experienced an astounding upwards trajectory. Everything he does is carried by authenticity, and duly, his oeuvre contains a myriad of projects, including a Broadway show to turning the infrastructure of an entire building into a musical instrument. He creates art because he loves it, not for money or fame, which has endeared him to fans for all these years.

Despite Byrne undertaking many projects over his career, most fans want one thing from him more than anything; Talking Heads to reform. With their last reunion coming at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, it has now been 20 years since the dynamic new wavers took to the stage together, meaning that the desire for it has never been so strong.

Although interpersonal relationships within the band have played a significant part in them not returning, David Byrne’s disdain for band reunions and the boring results they often bring has been a deciding factor. He revealed why he hated reunions to Rolling Stone in 2018, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be joining Tina Weymouth and Co. at any point soon.

“I see what happens with other people when they do their reunions,” he explained, “and then it turns into a second reunion and a third reunion. . . But with a lot of [other band reunions], it just seems like you don’t have anything new to say, and you go, ‘OK, this is just some kind of nostalgia exercise’. And I’m not interested in that”.

