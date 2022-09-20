Bob Dylan once believed that Kiss were going to hell









In 1979, the priorities of Bob Dylan monumentally shifted as he became a born-again Christian. His values changed, and the singer-songwriter’s new perspective on life famously manifested itself within his music as he turned his back on rock ‘n’ roll.

Dylan made the announcement with Slow Train Coming, and the two years that followed are the most beguiling of his career, albeit not from an artistic perspective. His religious experience began after a fan threw a cross onto the stage, which Dylan placed in his pocket, and after the next show, he returned to his hotel room in Tuscon when he believed to have had a vision of Christ.

“Jesus did appear to me as King of Kings, and Lord of Lords,” he later claimed. “There was a presence in the room that couldn’t have been anybody but Jesus … Jesus put his hand on me. It was a physical thing. I felt it. I felt it all over me. I felt my whole body tremble. The glory of the Lord knocked me down and picked me up.”

This incident made Dylan reevaluate his life, and while on tour, he started adapting songs to fit his new-found faith. The old favourite, ‘Tangled Up In Blue’ was changed to include verses from the Bible, and his fans were utterly confused by the radical impact his Christianity had on him.

Many fans who saw him in concert during this time were utterly bewildered by Dylan’s preaching and weren’t afraid to let their feelings of discontent known to the singer-songwriter. During his show at Tempe, Arizona, on November 29th, 1979, Dylan got into a heated argument with an audience member who demanded “rock ‘n’ roll!” which elicited this remark: “If you want rock ‘n’ roll, you go down and rock ‘n’ roll. You can go and see Kiss, and you can rock ‘n’ roll all the way down to the pit!”

Only a few years prior, Dylan himself could be found at a Kiss concert, but after his religious awakening, he viewed the band as the devil incarnate. According to Kiss singer Gene Simmons, Dylan was even inspired to wear white make-up on his Rolling Thunder Revue tour by the group.

Reportedly, Dylan was in attendance during a show in Queens because violinist Scarlet Rivera, who was accompanying him on tour, was in a relationship with Simmons. He was transfixed by their make-up and started to replicate the stage act.

After his religious experience, Dylan felt like Kiss embodied everything wrong with music and poisoned the soul. In comparison, he wanted to achieve something deeper within his music and plotted for his fans to see the light like him.

By 1981, Dylan’s flirtation with Christianity was over, as were his hard feelings towards Kiss. Surprisingly, he accepted Simmons’ invitation to work together in the early 1990s, and their creation ‘Waiting For The Morning Light’ was released years later.

In those two years, Dylan became somebody else entirely as he attempted to come to terms with his new-found outlook on the world. Dylan’s comments about Kiss deserving of a place in hell are more reflective of his headspace following his religious conversion rather than genuine feelings of hostility towards the band.