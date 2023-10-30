Why Anne Heche called Harrison Ford a “hero”









A prominent figure in American cinema during the 1990s, Anne Heche initially gained fame on television by featuring in the soap opera Another World. Her exceptional talent was soon acknowledged and paved the way for her entry into Hollywood. She earned numerous accolades for her television role, setting the stage for her successful transition to the world of film.

One of Heche’s most undeniably memorable film roles was in Gus Van Sant’s 1998 remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. The film, which featured an ensemble cast including Vince Vaughn, Julianne Moore, Viggo Mortensen, and William H. Macy, closely followed the storyline of the original 1960 classic. Heche’s performance as Marion Crane showcased her acting prowess as she brought a refreshed sensibility to the iconic character.

In addition to her role in Psycho, Heche appeared in various other films, including the 1997 disaster movie Volcano and the slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer. In 1998, she shared the screen with veteran actor Harrison Ford in the action comedy Six Days, Seven Nights. That same year, in one of her busiest periods, Heche collaborated with Vince Vaughn again in the thriller Return to Paradise, which also featured a young Joaquin Phoenix.

During the production preparations for Six Days, Seven Nights, however, Heche encountered some professional challenges. Heche had attended the premiere of Volcano with her then-partner, Ellen DeGeneres, which stirred up a whirlwind of controversy and gossip. At a time when it was uncommon for top celebrities to openly discuss their sexual orientation, Heche was concerned that this public attention might negatively impact her role in the upcoming Ford film.

Ford himself then phoned Heche to put her concerns to rest. As she later recalled: “He said, ‘Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn who you’re sleeping with. We’re gonna make the best romantic comedy there is, and I’ll see ya on the set.’ He’s one of my heroes. He fought a battle for me, and I would be on any desert island with him any day.“

Ford has been a favourite in Hollywood since his rise to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s. For instance, along with impressing and supporting the likes of Heche, Harrison has also been deemed a “legend” by fellow actor Tom Cruise. He discussed the Indiana Jones actor in a recent interview with The Sunday Morning Herald, when talking about the current film landscape: “Harrison Ford is a legend,” he said, “I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him…I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.“

Perhaps it’s his inherently private and low-key lifestyle, along with his charismatic on-screen presence, which has contributed to Ford’s image as a down-to-earth and genuine person in the world of cinema. At a time when stepping into the limelight in a queer relationship attracted negative backlash, Ford knew to offer support to Heche, which speaks volumes about his character despite being a prominent Hollywood figure.