Tom Cruise praises the Hollywood “legend” Harrison Ford









The Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has come out in support of a fellow industry icon, calling Harrison Ford “a legend”.

Cruise, who will soon be releasing the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, titled Dead Reckoning Part One, was speaking to The Sunday Morning Herald about the future of the cinema industry. “I grew up seeing movies on the big screen,” he stated, “That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important…I still go to the movies”.

Proving that he still visits the cinema on a regular basis, he adds: “I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday”.

As for Harrison, who is also in cinemas at the moment with the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones series, The Dial of Destiny, Cruise had this to say: “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him…I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age”.

A bastion of the contemporary cinema experience, Cruise has long-supported theatrical releases, opposing his movies going straight to streaming services.

Take a look at the trailer for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One below.