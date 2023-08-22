Who were the characters in The Band’s anthem ‘The Weight’ based on?









On the surface, The Band seems like a terrible name for all purposes other than inspiring Abbott and Costello comedy routines. However, when you delve into their backstory and what they represent, the picture becomes a lot clearer, and the name seems like the only one fitting.

In 1957, Jack Kerouac’s On The Road was first published. Open any given modern copy, and you may well find Bob Dylan printed into the sleeve proclaiming, “It changed my life like it changed everyone else’s.” The tale of catching culture on the wing is one that spawned a generation of beats, who followed in his footsteps and wavered a gingham-clad path across the breadth of a bulging continent.

This was essentially the life that The Band seemed to live. Consisted of Rick Danko, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson, they hightailed across America, purveying its various subcultures, encountering its most quirky characters, and weaving their own legacy along the way. They could aptly be described as a pariah group of musicians equivalent to boxing journeymen waiting for the big fight like Terry Malloy.

Their bouts, however, were about coming together rather than settling differences. Covering all corners of North America, this band of brothers happened upon each other in a cultural march that could be fresh for the pages of On The Road itself. Levon Helm was from Arkansas, but he picked up Robbie Robertson in Ontario, Canada, where musicians could ask for a higher price.

Thereafter, the other members slotted in place, offering a jigsaw of influences. They then journeyed slowly towards their own debut album after being the backing ‘Band’ for legends like Bob Dylan, and when the spotlight finally landed on them, they proved themselves to be one of the very best.

This journey is, in some ways, defined by the song ‘The Weight’. Not only is it one of their finest, but the story behind it also illuminates the world that The Band arose from. As Levon Helm writes in his memoir, This Wheel’s On Fire: Levon Helm And The Story Of The Band: “We had two or three tunes, or pieces of tunes, and ‘The Weight’ was one I would work on. Robbie had that bit about going down to Nazareth – Pennsylvania, where the Martin guitar factory is at. The song was full of our favourite characters.”

He explains: “‘Luke’ was Jimmy Ray Paulman. ‘Young Anna Lee’ was Anna Lee Williams from Turkey Scratch. ‘Crazy Chester’ was a guy we all knew from Fayetteville who came into town on Saturdays wearing a full set of cap guns on his hips and kinda walked around town to help keep the peace if you follow me. He was like Hopalong Cassidy, and he was a friend of the Hawks. Ronnie would always check with Crazy Chester to make sure there wasn’t any trouble around town. And Chester would reassure him that everything was peaceable and not to worry because he was on the case. Two big cap guns, he wore, plus a toupee!”

This quirky assortment, coupled with the way the band pulled the music together, defines the nature of the group. As Helm concludes: “There were also ‘Carmen and the Devil’, ‘Miss Moses’ and ‘Fanny’, a name that just seemed to fit the picture. (I believe she looked a lot like Caladonia.) We recorded the song maybe four times. We weren’t really sure it was going to be on the album, but people really liked it. Rick, Richard, and I would switch the verses around among us, and we all sang the chorus: Put the load right on me!”