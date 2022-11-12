Who has the longest running fan club in rock history?









Starting with the teenyboppers who made Beatlemania such a global phenomenon in the early 1960s, a prerequisite of rock music has been a diehard fan club. These can come in many forms for acts that fall under any genre existing under this broad umbrella, with fanbases helping to prop up an act’s mythos. There are many great examples of fan clubs, whether it be The Beatles, KISS or even Slipknot’s diehard mass of followers, ‘The Maggots’. After all, they make the world of rock ‘n’ roll go round.

It’s an interesting point, but we often wrongly believe that this kind of diehard fandom is a thing of the past, consigned to the pre-internet age when rockstars were elevated to the Godly status via magazines, posters and tales of their outlandish exploits that were, when picked apart, absolute fantasies, spread like wildfire via an extended chain of Chinese whispers. Those were the days of patches on the back of jackets, ripped jeans, and knowing their songbooks inside out in the faint hope of one day emulating their greatness, just as David Grohl did with The Beatles.

This kind of fandom is still alive and well today, but its appearance has transformed since the days of classic rock thanks to the proliferation of the internet and other societal changes. In the 1990s, it reached a new height, with Nirvana’s fanbase as swollen as they come. Then, on the other end of the spectrum, Insane Clown Posse’s hardcore followers, The Juggalos, showed everyone that fandom – when pushed to the limits – can be a form of religion.

In more contemporary times, outside of Slipknot, many of the most prominent rock acts have diehard fan clubs. One of the most dedicated is those who worship emo’s My Chemical Romance, The Killjoys or MCRmy. They’re so in love with Gerard Way and Co. that when the band returned from their six-year hiatus for a Los Angeles show in December 2019, they camped outside the venue for several nights before the show and have even helped the band get involved with charitable efforts.

Elsewhere, YUNGBLUD enjoys the support of the Black Hearts Club, named after a pair of tattoos on his knuckles. This set is so unrelenting in their love for the Doncaster native that in October 2019, they almost caused a riot in New York’s Times Square when hundreds of them rushed to meet him. Constructed around the central axiom of inclusivity, there’s no surprise that fans from all backgrounds have found a home here, with it reflecting the best elements of a fan club.

Who has the longest-running fan club in rock?

This accolade goes to one of the most successful British bands of all time, Queen. Formed in London in 1970, the band comprised the late frontman Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, bassist John Deacon and drummer Roger Taylor. A wholly individualistic band, who managed to find much success with the masses and be given special kudos by those who didn’t fit in, they delivered a range of hits, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Radio Ga Ga’.

The band achieved many successes across their career, with one of the most fascinating that they can claim to have the longest-running fan club in rock history. The official Queen Fan Club was founded back in 1973 after the band released their eponymous debut album. At its peak, it had more than 20,000 members.

Despite Mercury’s untimely passing in 1991 and subsequent lineup changes, the band are still coveted, with the fan club still holding 9,500 members.

