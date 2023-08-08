Whitney share new song ‘Kansas’









Chicago indie rockers Whitney have returned with a brand new single, ‘Kansas’.

It’s been less than a year since the band released their most recent studio album, Spark. Instead of immediately jumping into new material, Whitney opted to revisit older recordings instead.

“We started ‘Kansas’ back in 2017 at the beginning of the Forever Turned Around writing sessions,” the band explained in a statement. “The initial idea saw a couple different mutations but eventually we fully rewrote it into the title track for LP2.”

“At some point during tour rehearsals in 2022 we decided to put the original unfinished ‘Kansas’ in the set to see how people would respond and it quickly became a centrepiece,” they added. “So in March of this year we finished writing and recording ‘Kansas’ as it was originally imagined and we’re thrilled to finally release it.”

Less of a new step forward and more of a revival of the band’s past, ‘Kansas’ plugs into the folky acoustic sounds that Whitney had explored on albums like Light Upon the Lake and Forever Turned Around. It’s a wonderful contrast to the more electronic-inspired material found on Spark.

When we talked to Whitney just before the release of Spark, they hinted at expanding their setlists to include a broader range of material. “I think they’ve all we’ve all toured enough to know that you start to change the parts like after like, three, four months in,” Kakacek says, “Where it’s just like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to let myself kind of rip on this start doing the things that originally felt kind of corny.’ For some reason, maybe it’s because you’re losing perspective on who you are as a human being, but it’s here that you’re like, ‘You know I am going to play there’.”

Check out the visualiser for ‘Kansas’ down below.