Listen to Whitney cover Beach House track 'Other People'









Throughout this year, Spotify and Electric Lady Studios have teamed up to bring a fresh set of live EPs to the world. Live at Electric Lady has featured everyone from Father John Misty to Remi Wolf, playing some of their newest songs along with choice covers. Today, we’re getting the final EP of the year from Chicago indie duo Whitney.

The pair recently put out their fourth studio album, Spark. When we caught up with them a few months ago, the duo were excited to see how the songs would change after touring behind them. “I think they’ve all we’ve all toured enough to know that you start to change the parts like after like, three, four months in,” Max Kakacek says, “Where it’s just like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to let myself kind of rip on this start doing the things that originally felt kind of corny.’”

That’s exactly what they’ve done within the walls of Electric Lady, bringing to life new sounds and tones to songs like ‘Real Love’ and ‘Twirl’. Whitney also decided to pay tribute to their fellow indie duo Beach House by covering their song ‘Other People’.

“It’s wild to feel the history in that building,” the band say in a statement. “It clearly breeds productivity and imaginative performance. We took this as an opportunity to shape the arrangements of our songs around a super-talented string quartet, as well as stripping back one of our favourite Beach House songs. We’re beyond grateful for the experience and look forward to coming back.”

If you’re in the US, there’s still a chance to catch Whitney before they pack up for the year. Some east coast days will eventually tumble into a three-night residency in their hometown at Thalia Hall in Chicago.

Check out the Live at Electric Lady down below.