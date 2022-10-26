White Reaper share new song 'Pages'









White Reaper - 'Pages' 2.9

American garage rockers White Reaper have returned with their first new music of 2022. After a relatively quiet 2021, the band have cranked up the amplifiers and returned with the fresh track ‘Pages’.

Now officially three years removed from their breakthrough LP You Deserve Love, White Reaper keep the good times going with ‘Pages’. The group are a throwback only in the sense that they’re uncomplicated and straightforward rock music. If you think that kind of sound hasn’t existed for a while, then you need to check out ‘Pages’.

“We ask ourselves: ‘Does it sound good when we play it in the room together?’ And if it does, those are the songs we want to pursue,” singer Tony Esposito says in a statement. “It seems like ‘Pages’ could’ve easily existed on one of our earlier records, it’s just a few chords and a simple melody; but because of that, I’d say that it’s pretty unique to the rest of our new album. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on”.

The track also comes with a brand new video from god-tier music video director Lance Bangs. “White Reaper are a joy to make things with, five guys that are good company in recording studios, house parties, live shows, and anywhere else you can spend time among them,” Bangs says.

“We had a great experience shooting saturated colour motion picture film on handheld cameras for the ‘Real Long Time’ video for their previous album, and I wanted to get everyone together for an outdoor daylight look in one of my favourite architectural public spaces, the Keller Fountain in Portland, Oregon,” he adds. “It was designed in the late 60s and opened to the public in 1970. It’s an enduring free space where people can spend time. We filmed on a bright, warm afternoon and conjured up a video that feels like the song: dynamic, catchy, genuine.”

Check out the video for ‘Pages’ down below.