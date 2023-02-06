Watch the new ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake trailer featuring Jack Harlow









The upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump featuring the acting debut of Jack Harlow has been given its “first look” teaser trailer by 20th Century Studios. Harlow, who will play the role of Jeremy, has been joined by American Soul and The Breaks actor Sinqua Walls to play the character Kamal.

Jeremy and Kamal are emulations of the original roles of Sidney and Billy from the 1992 White Men Can’t Jump Original, which were played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. It appears as though the remake will take on the original’s plot, despite the change in the characters’ names.

The new film focuses on Jeremy and Kamal, two excellent basketball players, who downplay their talent on the court during street matches in order to con several other ballers out of their betting money. The project will be directed by Charles Kidd II and has been written by Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish. White Men Can’t Jump is set to be released on May 19th on Hulu and Disney+.

Harlow’s feature in the film was announced in March last year. He is a tremendous basketball fan and played as a star player in 2022’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. In light of the new film, Rosie Perez, who starred in the original, said she has big wishes for the remake. She told NME: “I hope they get the chemistry back, the same chemistry [Harrelson, Snipes and I] had.”

Perez added: “We’ve remained friends throughout the years – not ‘Hollywood friends’, but real friends who call each other and say: ‘Let’s hang out’. The secret was in the casting, it’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a set and it’s undeniable that, 30 years later, that chemistry is still palpable.” Let’s hope that Harlow and Walls can recreate the brilliance of the original film then.