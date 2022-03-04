Jack Harlow to star in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ reboot









The cult classic sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, with a reboot of the film also on its way in the near future. American rapper Jack Harlow is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming movie, filling the sneakers of Harrelson, whilst any news as to returning cast members is currently unknown.

Filmmaker Calmatic, who is also responsible for the upcoming House Party remake, will be directing the new project, whilst black-ish screenwriters Kenya Barris and Doug Hall will be penning the script.

The reboot of the classic 1992 film will follow a similar story to the original film, tracking the lives of Sidney (Snipes) and Billy (Harrelson), two rival basketball hustlers who team up for one big score.

Better known for his music than his basketball skills, Harlow earned the role in the new film after winning over the filmmakers and casting team in an impressive debut audition that likely showed off his sporting attributes as shown in the recent NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game.

Born in Louisville, the rapper of Atlantic Records is well known for the songs ‘Industry Baby’, ‘What’s Poppin’ and his most recent single, ‘Nail Tech’. Having been a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2021, Harlow is quickly rising up the ranks of the industry, looking to soon take on the world of cinema as he continues to grow his pop-culture identity.

Take a look at the original trailer for White Men Can’t Jump, below, to get a taste of what’s to come in the reboot.