White Lies release new track ‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’









White Lies - 'I Don't Want To Go To Mars' 8.4

London post-punk outfit White Lies have released their latest track, the appropriately spacey and far-flung ‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’.

I’m a big fan of hard-hitting rock and roll music that plays freely with space rock. My favourite era of Pink Floyd is ‘Let There Be More Light’/Saucerful of Secrets weirdness, I’ve got a strong affinity for Hawkwind, and Hum’s Inlet is probably my favourite album from 2020. In that same lineage lies White Lies, who usually keep their feet on the ground, but here, aren’t afraid to blast off into another dimension of synth-heavy quasi-metal.

‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’ has all the distorted bombast of White Lies best anthems neatly packed into a short story,” bassist and lyricist Charles Cave explains. “The song follows a character seemingly being herded off Earth to live out a sterile and mundane existence on a newly colonised Mars. Fundamentally the song questions the speed at which we are developing the world(s) we inhabit, and what cost it takes on our wellbeing.”

My biggest hope is that somehow Elon Musk finds out about this song and takes some personal offence to it. Could you imagine the smoke coming out of his ears if he heard the lines, “I don’t want to go to Mars / What kind of brainwashed idiot does”.

If that’s a direct shot at him or Jeff Bezos or any of the other supervillains trying to leave this orbit, then it’s deliciously venomous. If it’s just an unrelated story song, it’s still a hard-hitting and expansive track that lands with glorious power.

‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’ is the second preview track from the band’s upcoming sixth studio album As I Try Not to Fall Apart. The previously released title track was more explicitly synthy and dance-indebted than the epic scale of ‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’, but both tracks show the band expanding their scope beyond the well-trod territory of post-punk. As someone who has previously groaned about all post-punk bands sounding the same, White Lies are refreshingly living on their own planet.

Check out the video for ‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’ down below. As I Try Not to Fall Apart is set for a February 18th release.