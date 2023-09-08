Which actor has won the most Bafta Awards?









When it comes to cinema royalty, the Bafta Awards, Britain’s own glittering night of film and television celebration, has always been an unmissable event. Established by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in 1947, the Baftas have long been the cornerstone of recognising the best in cinematic artistry. Think of it as the Oscars with a charming British twist, capturing the heart and spirit of UK filmmaking.

Over the years, these awards have spotlighted a diverse array of talent, from cinematic legends like Sir Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren to modern-day icons like Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. These are the names that, when mentioned, invoke a sense of cinematic brilliance. However, in this luminary landscape, one star has shone exceptionally bright, making history with her numerous Bafta accolades: Dame Judi Dench.

Dench, with her sheer magnetism on screen, has become synonymous with British acting excellence. With a career spanning over six decades, Dench has given us some of the most unforgettable performances, both on stage and screen. In 2022, she was the oldest actor to be nominated for a ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award at the Oscars, so it’s no surprise, then, that she holds the record for the most Bafta wins for an actor.

Dench’s first Bafta win for a film role dates back to 1965, a testament to her longstanding prowess in the industry. That year, she received the ‘Most Promising Newcomer’ award for her role in Four in the Morning. Directed by Anthony Simmons, the film presented a young Dench in a dual narrative of love and tragedy set in London’s Docklands. With her authentic portrayal of a woman grieving the tragic death of her lover, it was clear that Dench was destined for cinematic greatness.

Fast-forward to 1986, when Dench’s commanding talent was honoured again with the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ award for A Room with a View. Directed by James Ivory, the film is an adaptation of E.M. Forster’s novel of the same name. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Florence and Edwardian England, Dench played the role of Eleanor Lavish, a novelist who embodies the free spirit of the era.

Her role as Queen Victoria in the 1997 film Mrs Brown, directed by John Madden, yet again clinched her the ‘Leading Role’ award – her fourth, after previously earning a ‘Supporting Actress’ award for 1988’s A Handful of Dust. Exploring the deep and unconventional bond between Queen Victoria and her Scottish servant, John Brown, after the death of Prince Albert.

In 2001, three years after winning ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’ for Shakespeare In Love, Dench’s powerful performance in Iris saw her receiving the ‘Leading Role’ award – her sixth feature film Bafta. The film charted the life of renowned novelist Iris Murdoch, with Dench portraying her devastating descent into Alzheimer’s. It’s also important to mention that beyond her feature film successes, Dench’s unparalleled skills have also been recognised with an additional six Baftas for her performances on television – truly making her a Bafta legend.