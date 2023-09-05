When The Kinks’ Dave Davies met Jerry Lee Lewis: “A complete arsehole”









While Ray Davies may have been the creative mastermind behind The Kinks, it was his brother Dave who played a pivotal role in shaping their iconic 1960s sound. Dave, the lead guitarist, can rightfully be credited with pioneering the heavy metal genre through his electrifying guitar riffs in The Kinks’ chart-toppers ‘You Really Got Me’ and ‘All Day And All Of The Night’.

In terms of rock and roll heroes, Jerry Lee Lewis, AKA ‘The Killer’, like many others, left a lasting impression on Davies after he brought high energy to the form, fusing it with the kind of dynamism that many others struggled to emulate. Although a controversial figure, the Sunset Records star always knew he was on the path to greatness, no matter who he shared the road with.

For Lewis, the stage was a haven. He commanded the spotlight, asserting he was born to be a musician and that the stage was where he was the happiest. “I was born to be on a stage,” he said. “I couldn’t wait to be on it. I dreamed about it. And I’ve been on one all my life. That’s where I’m the happiest. That’s where I’m almost satisfied.”

However, although Lewis was once someone who inspired Davies, an all-star tribute show would rewrite the stars, causing Davies to swiftly alter his perception. “That was a big mistake,” Davies said. “[Lewis had] been another big hero as a kid.” Others that accompanied were Queen’s Brian May, who Davies immediately hit it off with, and James Burton, who was in the show’s back-up band.

“When we got going I soon realised that Jerry Lee Lewis was an arsehole. A complete arsehole,” Davies said, adding, “I quickly decided to just get on with it and get through it. He had a terrible personality. He didn’t treat people well at all. Maybe he was like that because he was surrounded by arseholes himself. You know, he could win all the accolades he wants, but on his deathbed he’ll have to look at himself. When I had my stroke I came very close to death myself, so I know how that feels.”

Although Lewis didn’t exactly live up to any sense of authenticity that Davies had hoped for, this seemed to be something of a trend for the stars he came across, including The Beatles, who gave off a sense of intrigue in the way the foursome held themselves. “They were so protective of everything,” Davies recalled, “With their posh suits and Beatle haircuts. John used to hang out at the Scotch of St James. I think he liked me, mostly because he knew I didn’t give a shit. My attitude wasn’t down to inner resentment, like his was.”

Lewis may not have been Davies’ cup of tea, but the star had an unmatched influence on a certain Elton John, who deems hearing ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ a major turning point in his life. Until hearing the track, “the piano playing that I had heard had been more sedate,” John said.

Adding: “My dad collected George Shearing records, but this was the first time I heard someone beat the shit out of a piano. When I saw Little Richard at the Harrow Granada, he played it standing up, but Jerry Lee Lewis actually jumped on the piano! This was astonishing to me, that people could do that. Those records had such a huge effect on me, and they were just so great. I learned to play like that.”