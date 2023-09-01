Listen to Sean Connery’s cover of The Beatles song ‘In My Life’









Some things belong together like lager and crisps, and then there are combinations you’d never see coming – like James Bond singing The Beatles. Yes, you read that correctly. The dashing Sean Connery, better known for his martinis “shaken, not stirred”, once lent his voice to a rendition of The Beatles’ song ‘In My Life’. The idea sounds like the result of some whimsical dare or perhaps a Monty Python sketch, but rest assured, it actually happened.

Now, if you’re imagining Connery swaying gently to a 1960s backdrop, wearing bell-bottoms and love beads, you’d be way off. This version of ‘In My Life’, written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, is anything but conventional. In fact, it could be best described as a dramatic reading more than a song. Connery’s unmistakable Scottish accent lends an unexpected gravitas to the Beatles’ otherwise youthful lyrics, transforming the tune into an oratory adventure.

Think of it as Hunt for the Red October‘s Captain Marko Ramius meeting ‘Yellow Submarine’, but make it Shakespearean. Connery’s version is half spoken-word, half music, perhaps leaning more heavily on the spoken word. And yet, it works. As surprising as it may sound, his rendition has an emotional depth that can’t be dismissed.

It’s as if he’s reading a heartfelt letter, his voice wrapping around the words like a warm embrace. When Connery says, “In my life, I’ve loved them all”, you can’t help but feel a tear forming, even if you’re stifling a chuckle. It’s a far, far cry from his terrible singing displayed on Darby O’Gill and the Little People. But why did this Beatles cover happen?

George Martin, the legendary producer of The Beatles, wanted to create a tribute album featuring various artists covering Beatles hits. Martin always had a flair for unexpected yet effective combinations and orchestrations. When it came to selecting an artist for ‘In My Life’, he decided that Connery’s dramatic persona was the missing ingredient that the world didn’t know it needed.

After all, both Connery and The Beatles are iconic exports from the British Isles, and the thought of merging the two must have been too tantalising to resist. Of course, Connery’s cover didn’t climb the charts or replace the original in public affection, but it did add an intriguing footnote to his career and the song’s history. His rendition became one of those quirky intersections in pop culture – a delightful, if not slightly bewildering, blend of two very different worlds.

So, if you find yourself in need of a smile or maybe just a moment of awe, go ahead and give Connery’s ‘In My Life’ a listen. You may be surprised by how quickly you’re moved from a state of, let’s say, mild amusement – to one of undeniable emotional impact. And in that transition, you’ll find the indelible power of an unexpected pairing.