When Paula Abdul caught Keanu Reeves air guitaring in his underwear









There is no one more cherished than Keanu Reeves in modern cinema. The star of My Own Private Idaho, Point Break and The Matrix, Bill and Ted, and John Wick franchises, since he first burst onto the scene in the late 1980s, he has never set a foot wrong and is Hollywood’s quintessential nice guy.

Affectionately dubbed the “internet’s boyfriend”, the stories of Reeves’ off-camera brilliance are numerous, with his penchant for striking up friendships with normal people a genuinely refreshing aspect of his life, given just how extraordinary this is for Hollywood stars. Remarkable in every sense of the word, Reeves is a total legend, and it is sure that when we are gone, he’ll be remembered in the same way as the likes of Paul Newman.

Notably, Reeves isn’t just an actor, but a lover of music and is both a creator and consumer of the form. Mirroring his iconic character Ted, music has played a vital role in his life since childhood. He made a foray into the music industry with his band Dogstar in the mid-1990s, with them achieving moderate success, playing with legendary Los Angeles outfits such as Weezer and Rancid.

This is just another reason why he is so precious. Reeves oozes authenticity. There’s no bullshit; what you see is what you get. Reflecting this, everyone who has worked with him only gushes with praise about the Bill and Ted star, as heard directly from the accounts of the likes of Carrie-Anne Moss and Sandra Bullock, his co-stars in The Matrix and Speed, respectively.

He’s lived such a life that he even once worked with popstar Paula Abdul and starred in the video for her 1991 single ‘Rush Rush’. Unsurprisingly, she only had great things to say when discussing the moment and delivered a hilarious anecdote involving Reeves.

When appearing on Watch What Happens Live in October 2019, Abdul was questioned about the rumours that she and Reeves were dating at the time of the ‘Rush Rush’ video, to which she replied in earnest, “I wish”. However, she did reveal that she caught him “air guitaring in his underwear” whilst wearing headphones in his trailer.

“It was like the funniest thing. I wanted to introduce myself to him, I hadn’t met him yet,” she recalled. “And I went up to his trailer, and the door was slightly open. He had headphones on, and he was air guitaring in his underwear.”

“I said, ‘That’s my boyfriend,'” Abdul quipped.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.