Keanu Reeves names the Marvel role he wants to play









Over the years, Keanu Reeves has established himself as a top talent in the industry by managing to shine in wildly differing roles. After making his breakthrough in the wacky sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, he delivered serious performances in acclaimed films such as My Own Private Idaho and Speed.

While the aforementioned films would be enough to guarantee success for any actor, he experienced unprecedented stardom when he starred as Neo in the beloved Matrix franchise. After his recent reprisal of the role in The Matrix Resurrections, it is safe to say that fans have not lost any of their admiration for his iconic character.

Reeves has also been a part of another extremely popular franchise – the John Wick series. His portrayal of an ex-assassin who embarks on a quest for revenge after criminals murdered his pet dog resonated with younger audiences worldwide. Now, he is set to star as the eponymous character in the upcoming instalments of the series.

In an interview, Reeves spoke about the new sequels and the creative approach adopted by the filmmakers: “They’re fun. They’re intense. We’re going for it. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters, and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story.”

Although many claimed that the hype around John Wick would eventually die down, Reeves is confident about the enduring appeal of the series: “You know, there’s new characters, and we’re opening up the world. Right now, we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gunfights.”

Despite the fact that Reeves is already a part of such popular franchises, fans are always looking for more. During a Q&A session, where Reeves was asked questions submitted by fans while playing with fans, he responded to one fan who was curious about Reeves’ opinions about superhero films and the characters associated with them.

When asked whether he had a character he had wanted to play, Reeves answered: “I don’t know, when I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine”. For those who love Hugh Jackman’s definitive portrayal of the character, it might be strange to imagine Reeves in Wolverine’s shoes. However, Reeves has the talent to pull anything off.

