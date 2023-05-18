When Lemmy named “the best bass player on the face of the earth”









As the bassist and frontman of Motörhead, the late Lemmy Kilmister became a sort of human altar of hard rock iconography. In the process, he pushed bass right to the forefront of rock and proudly defied the notion that the bass is only there to add some rhythm to the background. Throughout his career, he took to the stage like a marauding aural empire, making his four strings rumble like pounding hooves.

However, if it was power that typified Lemmy’s playing, then it was dexterity that he looked for in others. That much is clear from his praise of The Who’s John Entwistle. “The best bass player on the face of the earth,” he said of his hero. ”He was the best for me, no contest. He was so in command of his instrument. You never saw him flicker. Never a bum note that I ever heard. And he was so fast, both hands going like hell. The bass solo in ‘My Generation’, you still tie yourself in knots trying to do it now. You can work it out, but it was another thing thinking it up. And that was back in 1964!”

According to Lemmy, Entwistle had it all: the power, the bravura, and the sheer ability. It is this trinity that separates him from the rather more flowery bassist that Lemmy puts just behind Entwistle. As the Motörhead man told Revolver in 2002: “I love John Entwistle of the Who. Best bass player I ever saw, Entwistle! McCartney’s the second, though. He keeps giving in to the wimp in him, but he’s a great bass player.”

And for Lemmy, he opines that all the best bassists were born with an inherent sense of rhythm. “I was born to play the bass, basically. Basically … very good [laughs]. I was a mediocre guitar player—I couldn’t play lead to save my life. But I was a great rhythm guitarist. I have a feel for rhythm, so that’s probably where it comes from,“ he told Guitar World in his final interview.

This sense of rhythm is something that Entwistle had in spades—he can solo with the best of them but it’s what he gives the tracks in his quieter moments that really sets him apart. His classic “full treble, full volume” sound enamoured him with a legion of fans beyond Lemmy too. As Pete Townshend said himself: “There was nothing that I could ever play that he couldn’t immediately replicate. I always found that dismaying.”

This brilliance in itself holds a meta hint of irony because when Entwistle was asked about how he’d like to be remembered, he said as “being the only bass guitarist who hasn’t been copyable.”