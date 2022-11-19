The Who song that John Entwistle wrote as a joke









John Entwistle had a distinctively comedic streak running through him. The legendary bass player of The Who was certainly a prankster, teaming up with drummer Keith Moon for some iconic acts of hotel room destruction. In his rare outings as a songwriter, Entwistle kept up the fun with some no-so-serious compositions.

‘Boris the Spider’ was a purposeful novelty track that chronicled the life of the titular creepy-crawler. Besides possibly inventing the death growl, Entwistle gave the song some wacky descending chords and some old-school horror movie twists and turns. When it came time to get a new song in his repertoire, Entwistle kept up the seriocomic energy by composing ‘My Wife’, a turbulent ode to staying out drinking for too long and incurring the wrath of a woman scorned.

By the mid-1970s, ‘My Wife’ was Entwistle’s main lead vocal vehicle during The Who’s live performances. But Entwistle grew tired of performing the track, and instead of replacing it with an older song like ‘Boris the Spider’ or ‘Heaven and Hell’, Entwistle decided to write a brand new tune. This time, he turned the comedic lens on himself and his own reputation among fans: ‘The Quiet One’.

“It’s me trying to explain that I’m not really quiet,” Entwistle said about the song. “I started off being quiet, and that’s the pigeonhole I’ve been stuck in all these years. It started when I heard Kenney playing a drum riff, and I thought, ‘that would be really great for a song and give Kenney a chance to play that on stage.’”

“So I got Kenney to put down about three minutes of that, and I worked along with it and came up with the chorus of ‘The Quiet One’,” Entwistle adds. “I wrote ‘Quiet One’ especially to replace ‘My Wife’ onstage. I had gotten tired of singing that and ‘Boris the Spider.'”

Of course, Entwistle was anything but quiet on stage. Bolstered by a mammoth stack of speakers, Entwistle’s bass was deafening in the literal sense: his hearing loss began to drastically affect his playing during his later years. But since Entwistle was seen as more low-key than his bandmates on and offstage, Entwistle came up with ‘The Quiet One’ to set the record straight.

Check out a live performance of ‘The Quiet One’ from 1981 down below.