When Adam Sandler predicted his own success









Adam Sandler has dedicated much of his acting career to poorly written cheesy comedies such as Grown Ups, `Click, and Jack and Jill, which is a shame, because, as Punch Drunk Love and Uncut Gems have demonstrated, Sandler can master serious roles when he needs to.

The comedian and actor has been in countless films since the late 1980s, with his most successful being Noah Bambauch’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) and the crime thriller Uncut Gems. However, Sandler actually got his start on Saturday Night Live, becoming a writer in 1990 before becoming a regular cast member the following year.

Sander became known for his unique original songs that he would perform on the show; however, he was eventually fired in 1995. Soon after, a handful of movie roles around this period, including Coneheads and Billy Madison, established Sandler as a regular comedic actor.

From here, Sandler began frequently starring in comedies that were often commercially successful but critically panned. Despite being initially intimidated by the prospect of working with Paul Thomas Anderson, Sandler agreed to work with the Magnolia director for 2002’s Punch Drunk Love, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, marking his first departure from ‘slapstick’ style comedies.

Since then, Sandler has moved between serious movies and mindless comedies, making him a divisive figure in Hollywood. Most recently, his production company Happy Madison Productions signed a four-movie deal with Netflix, which began with Hubie Halloween, written and starring the actor.

However, before Sandler found success, he frequently performed stand-up comedy in various comedy clubs, beginning when he was just 17. During this period, he was scouted by fellow-comedian Dennis Miller, who recommended him to SNL producer Lorne Michaels.

During one of these stand-up sets, which can be viewed on YouTube, Sandler makes a joke that many have labelled as the actor predicting his future. When joking about why he doesn’t tip cab drivers, he says: “I don’t have that kind of money, you know, not yet. I will someday, I’m sure, but right now I don’t.”

Little did the young comedian know that in a few year’s time, he would become a household name, starring in countless beloved comedies and earning a net worth of over $420 million.

Watch a clip of Sandler’s early stand-up below.