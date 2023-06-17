What was the first superhero movie to win an Oscar?









In 2023, we now know the potential that superhero films can have to be greater than just pulp entertainment. It’s certainly no longer a shock to see a movie within this now monumental genre gain some recognition at a prestigious award ceremony, not since The Dark Knight in 2008. There was one superhero movie, however, which broke through the barriers first, achieving a groundbreaking milestone in cinema history and laying the foundations for what we enjoy today by winning an Academy Award: 1978’s Superman.

Directed by Richard Donner and starring Christopher Reeve, this iconic film flew into the hearts of critics and audiences alike and secured its place in Oscars history. Superman marked the first major big-screen adaptation of the beloved DC Comics character, and it quickly became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. After Adam West’s Batman show and various absurd Spider-Man attempts, Superman represented an entirely new level of superhero storytelling with its groundbreaking visual effects, compelling narrative and memorable performances.

Upon its release, the film received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising Reeve’s portrayal of the Man of Steel and Donner’s ability to bring the beloved character to life on the silver screen. It went on to become a box office hit, solidifying the character’s place in popular culture and setting a new benchmark for superhero movies. Little did the filmmakers know then, but nearly 50 years later, the genre would completely monopolise the theatre screens.

The superhero genre was often dismissed as mere popcorn entertainment or, worse, trashy television for kids to watch over a bowl of cereal on a Saturday morning. However, Superman proved that the genre could be a force to be reckoned with and worthy of those particularly prestigious awards. The film received three Academy Award nominations in 1979, including ‘Best Film Editing’, ‘Best Original Score’, and ‘Best Sound’. However, it was in the category of ‘Special Achievement for Visual Effects’ that Superman truly soared to new heights.

The groundbreaking visual effects of Superman were masterfully executed, allowing audiences to believe that a man could truly fly. This technical marvel caught the Academy’s attention, leading to the award being presented to the six VFX artists, including Les Bowie, Colin Chilvers and Roy Field.

Ultimately, the legacy of Superman and its Academy Award win continues to inspire filmmakers and serves as a testament to the enduring power of comic book characters. Superheroes in film continued to evolve and flourish, giving us the cultural phenomenon of Black Panther in 2018 and the Martin Scorsese-influenced Joker the year after, both of which collected wins at the Oscars. As the genre continues to power on, seemingly with no end in sight, let us remember the groundbreaking achievement of Superman as the first superhero movie to win an Oscar.

With a new Superman helmed by James Gunn in the works, perhaps the Man of Steel’s fifth feature-film depiction will return the brand and the character to its original glory that represented innovation, imagination and pure cinematic escapism.