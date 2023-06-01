Pierson Fodé in the running for Superman









Whilst DC fans were pretty devastated to learn that Henry Caville would not be reprising his role as the Man of Steel, James Gunn’s take-over of the studios as co-CEO and subsequent announcement that he would be directing the upcoming Superman: Legacy has sparked intense and feverish debate about who could play the next Superman.

Speaking on what he was looking for in an actor to don the red cape, Gunn said: “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

The remark could be in part interpreted as a slight against Zack Snyder’s previous versions of Superman; whilst Caville was universally praised for his aesthetic similarities to the comic book Kal-El, Snyder’s direction of him, and the movies in general, were seen by many to be much too dark, gritty and gloomy.

Superman: Legacy is expected to rejuvenate the hero and, with a predicted 2024 production, the search for a new hero is in full swing. According to Variety, however, there’s one actor who appears to be at the front of the race. Pierson Fodé, of The Bold and Beautiful fame, has reportedly sent in an audition tape that includes a montage of footage from his childhood on a farm, in what appears to be a landscape evocative of Clark Kent’s Kansas.

Who is Pierson Fodé?

Whilst Fodé’s representative has declined to comment on the potential audition, it wouldn’t be the first time the actor waded into superhero territory, appearing in a 2020 episode of Supergirl (2015-2021).

The 31-year-old actor made his debut in Nickelodeon’s iCarly (2007-2012), before continuing in this vein with a recurring role on Disney Channel’s Jessie. He was last seen on the big screen in Netflix’s the action comedy The Man from Toronto (2022), where he played ‘The Man from Miami’ alongside Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart.