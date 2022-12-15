Henry Cavill opens up about not returning as Superman: "This news isn’t the easiest"









The extensive mythology of Superman has influenced popular culture in innumerable ways. While many fans had accepted Henry Cavill as their Superman, the actor recently confirmed that he is not going to reprise the role in future projects.

This report directly contradicts Cavill’s comments earlier this year when he claimed that his return as Superman would be “enormously joyful”. Although Cavill was enthusiastic about playing Superman again, James Gunn wanted to explore other avenues.

Cavill wrote on Instagram: “I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens.”

The actor added: “I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes… Superman is still around. My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Gunn also addressed the situation concerning Cavill, claiming that he was looking forward to working with the actor on other projects. The filmmaker wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter) that he “had a great meeting with Henry, and we’re big fans, and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Check out the post below.